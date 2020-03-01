A DINGHY, previously used in competition by an Olympian, and probably the oldest example of its type in the UK, is currently being restored in Pembroke Dock.

Ywurry, possibly the oldest surviving International 12' dinghy in the United Kingdom, was donated to the West Wales Maritime Heritage Museum by Francis Gaydon.

The boat was originally owned by Francis' grandfather, H R Gaydon, who represented Great Britain in the 12-foot dinghy class in the 1928 Olympics.

Francis said: “She belonged to my grandfather Mr H R Gaydon, he raced her on the Crouch (Burnham-on-Crouch Essex). He soon had another 12-foot built (Iwunda) and went on to race in the class during the 1920s, gaining some notoriety, he took part in the 1928 Olympics.

“When racing ended, he was so angry that he swapped Iwunda for a radio, and converted Ywurry to use with his family, including my late father.”

Ywurry is currently being restored at the museum as a navigable International 12' Dinghy by Chris Barlow.