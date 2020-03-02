A GIANT Welsh cake from a Pembrokeshire company has created a world record stir.

The six-foot diameter delicacy, weighing a whopping 28kg, was cooked up by the team from Narberth-based Tan Y Castell Bakery.

They were joined by Tenby's Great British Bake Off star, Michelle Evans-Fecci and members of Merched Y Wawr to make the traditional creation which broke the Guinness World Record for the largest Welsh cake ever made.

The star bakers mixed 31kg of ingredients by hand to create the monster munch, which beat the weight of the existing record-holder by two kg. It was rolled out onto a seven-foot griddle using several rolling pins.

A bespoke griddle, weighing 80 kg, was made by Teify Forge of Lampeter for the event in Carmarthen last Thursday.

The plate was cleverly designed to support turning the giant cake, which proved to be the most challenging and apprehensive part of the day.

Paul James of Tan Y Castell Bakery said: “It was an exciting, fun and challenging day but it was all worth it.

"We only had one opportunity to beat the record, so it was vital that we had it right the first time around. There were lots of rules which we had to abide by and we had to take into consideration health and safety and food safety. Luckily it was a nice day, but it was a little windy which made it difficult to control the temperature."

Tan Y Castell Bakery director Paul Mear added: “This is a wonderful achievement by all. Being one of the largest Welsh cake producers, we are delighted to have been part of this opportunity… just in time for St David’s Day too!’

After the record was confirmed, the Welsh cake was cut up into hundreds of pieces and shared among participants to avoid food waste.