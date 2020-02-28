Grabbing an officer after a day of drinking cost a Monkton man £233.

Mark Anthony Aitchison, of St Martins Road, Monkton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to a disturbance at a Pembroke Dock pub on February 8, and found a group of people, including Aitchison, having a heated argument outside.

“The police wanted to calm the situation down, they did not want to arrest anyone. The defendant grabbed hold of one of the officers.”

Aitchison continued to hold to the officer’s uniform as attempts were made to push him away, and eventually let go when pushed against a wall.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He was abusive throughout and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He was lucky he was not arrested for assaulting a police officer, but was obviously given the benefit of the doubt.”

Aitchison, 34, who represented himself, said: “All-day drinking got the better of me, I am sorry about it.”

Magistrates fined him £116 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.