In the aftermath of the heavy rain that continued throughout yesterday and into the early hours of this morning Natural Resources Wales has issued several flood alerts for Pembrokeshire.

A red warning has been issued for the River Ritec at Tenby where water levels are expected to rise until 1pm this afternoon (Saturday).

The flood risk is high for the Salterns area of the town as well. River levels are likely to remain high for the next few days with levels rising on each high tide.

An amber warning is in place for the Western Cleddau with the combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities giving a high risk of flooding of low-lying land over the weekend.

In north and west Pembrokeshire and in the lower Teifi area there is also a high risk of flooding of low-lying land.

A statement from NRW said: “The rainfall is forecast to continue overnight. The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land over the weekend.

“We’re currently expecting wide-spread impacts from surface water and some impacts from river flooding from this afternoon. The river levels are likely to peak in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The ground in many river catchments is already saturated so the rivers levels in steep sided valleys could rise quickly.

“If you receive a Flood Alert, please be prepared for flooding and keep an eye on the latest flood warnings and river levels near you on our website.

“If you receive a Flood Warning, take immediate action and put any flood protection equipment in place and move family, pets and valuables to a safe place.

“If you live in an area at flood risk and you haven’t already signed up to receive our free flood warnings, go to our website now. There is also advice and information on what to do before, during and after a flood “Our teams will continue to monitor river levels and will issue alerts and warnings if necessary.”