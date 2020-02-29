Although the heavy rain seems to have abated this morning (Saturday) there are still weather warnings in place for the rest of this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds form midday today (Saturday) going into Sunday for all of Wales.

The Met Office has said that a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The public should expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridge.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon. More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads with possible power cuts and loss of other services.”