Herons Reach

Gilgal Terrace

Pembroke Dock

£265,000

Herons Reach is a deceptively spacious, four-bedroom dormer bungalow located in a quiet part of Pembroke Dock, with exceptional sea and countryside views.

All rooms are spacious and well thought-out to take full advantage of the views, this property is currently utilised as a successful holiday let, but would serve equally well as a family home, or a peaceful and quiet retirement home.

It's also a perfect spot for a golf aficionado with the golf club a mere half a mile away, and all of the attractions of Pembrokeshire within easy travelling distance.

On the outskirts of Pembroke Dock it is close to the Irish Ferry links and twice daily sailings to Ireland.

Close by is the unique and historic town of Pembroke, and across the water by way of the Cleddau Bridge, the county town of Haverfordwest, and the harbour town of Milford Haven with its bustling marina.

