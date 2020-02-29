Grabbing an officer while drunk and disorderly cost a Pembroke Dock man £157.

Dylan Deacon, of Laws Street, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Deacon attempted to get back into a Pembroke Dock pub after being removed by a police officer following a disturbance on February 8.

“He was taken out again. A friend gave him words of advice and told him to go home, but he tried to get back in again.”

Deacon, 23, then grabbed an officer by his uniform.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He is lucky he was not charged with a more serious offence, as it was technically an assault.”

Deacon was taken to the ground and arrested when the officer became concerned that his taser or incapacitating spray could be grabbed.

He apologised to the court.

Magistrates ordered Deacon to pay £157 in a fine, costs and surcharge.