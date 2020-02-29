PROBLEMS with Pembrokeshire County Council’s customer call centre have been highlighted again to councillors.

Cllr David Howlett joined other Conservative members in raising issues in the time people waited for their call to be answered as well as the number of calls ‘abandoned’.

Cllr Howlett said that updated figures from the head of service showed that 104,243 phone calls out of 297,337 were unanswered because people hung up in 2019.

He added that the numbers had increased since the current cabinet was formed in 2017 and the latest measures to improve the situation were “too little, too late.”

Cllr Howlett said he would be calling for a focus on “the basics such as answering the phone, as opposed to their focus of buying at huge expense to the taxpayer the Ocky White building in Haverfordwest, and having aspirations to buy the Riverside Shopping Centre in Haverfordwest.”

In an answer to Cllr Di Clement’s question at full council on February 27 Cllr Neil Prior said: “Queue times have improved dramatically.”

He added they had dropped from around nine minutes three months ago to just over one minute on average currently.

“There’s still more to do and we are keeping an eye on it,” said Cllr Prior.