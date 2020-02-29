PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will be supporting World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour once again this year on March 28.

Earth Hour brings together people across the world to call for greater action on protecting the planet. Approximately half a million people in Wales participate every year.

Ian Westley, the Council’s Chief Executive, said the Authority is proud to support the global initiative.

“Local authorities have a big role to play in helping to tackle climate change, and Pembrokeshire is no exception,” he said.

“In recent years, the actions of our energy and design and maintenance teams has resulted in carbon dioxide emissions from our Council buildings decreasing by 40 per cent since recording began in 2003.

“This is due to the hundreds of energy-efﬁciency and energy-generation schemes which we have installed at schools, leisure centres, libraries and other public buildings across the County.

“The schemes include LED lighting & lighting controls, PV solar panels, low carbon new building designs, heating controls upgrades, biomass wood pellet heating, solar hot water panels, insulation and many others.

“We also have many exciting projects planned for the future, including looking beyond pure energy efficiency building designs to projects such as continuing to roll-out Electric Vehicle charging to allow residents and visitors to shift towards low carbon forms of transport.”