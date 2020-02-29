Ramswood

Bethlehem

nr Haverfordwest

Offers around £325,000

A spacious and versatile house plus annexe with useful outbuildings and sizeable grounds in an attractive rural but not remote setting.

Ramswood is a detached farmhouse which has been extended and/or remodelled in recent years.

The accommodation is flexible – Ramswood could be utilised as one large house or a house together with a self-contained annexe. The property would benefit from some periodic attention but this has been allowed for in the realistic asking price.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises: sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, inner hall, cloakroom/WC. First floor – landing, master bedroom with en-suite, bedroom 2. and on the second floor a spacious attic room/bedroom 4.

The annexe has a living room, kitchen, utility, cloakroom/WC with bedroom 3 and bathroom/WC upstairs.

Outside, there are shallow front and side gardens with mature boundary hedging and a gated concrete driveway/parking area suitable for several vehicles. Outbuildings include a showroom with display window and door to front, double doors to side, workshop 1 and workshop 2 including WC, access via double doors.

The showroom and workshops were previously used for garden machinery sales and servicing.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com