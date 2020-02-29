HUNDREDS of litres of cawl have been put to the taste-test today (Saturday) in Saundersfoot.

Wales rugby stars Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens were popular visitors to the community’s cawl trail around the village.

The culinary challenge, hotly contested by seven eating establishments, saw queues forming outside the cawl collection bowl venue of the Regency Hall well before its doors opened.

The 350 commemorative bowls sold out in record time.

The winner of the Cawl Cooking Championship of the World….and Elsewhere was The Boathouse, where new owners Giuseppe Trimarco and Luke Hamilton were delighted to re-claim the title that the venue won previously when Guiseppe was employed there as chef.

“We did a traditional lamb cawl, taking it back to the roots,” said Giuseppe,

"It’s the same recipe as before, but just a little bit better. It’s brilliant to be back and to win.”

The Boathouse team served cheese and home-made Glamorgan sausages to go with their 80 litres of cawl, and are planning on scoffing the surplus at their celebration this evening.

The cawl served up by last year’s overall winners, the Captain’s Table, won the Captain’s Choice award, while Pembrokeshire County Council chairman Dr Simon Hancock and fellow dignitaries nominated the Regency Hall as Chairmen’s Choice.

Also taking part were the Marina, the Stone Crab, the Beachside Barbecue and the Harbwr Br and Kitchen.

The village’s celebration of St David’s Day also featured a showcase of local organisations in the Regency Hall, complemented by live music and a broadcast by Pure West Radio.

The event was organised by Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism, and chairman Dilys Hackett said: “As always, we’ve had a fantastic turn-out and there’s been a wonderful community spirit all around the village.

“People were thrilled to meet our guest rugby players, who were very patient and engaging, obliging endless requests for ‘selfies’."

The event also included a Dragon Trail around the village, which attracted 300 entries, and the winners were Logan Howells, James Roseblade and Ava Slade.