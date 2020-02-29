The Ivy

Nevern

£365,000

The Ivy is an attractive detached character cottage which stands in a delightful south-facing location in its own good-sized gardens and grounds in this picturesque village within a few miles or so of the popular coastal town of Newport.

The three-bedroom property has a wealth of character with many attractive features including open beams, pine woodwork, natural stone walls, an inglenook fireplace etc together with oil central heating, double glazing and roof insulation.

It has off road parking for two/three vehicles together with a useful range of domestic outbuildings and is ideally suited for family, retirement, holiday letting or investment purposes.

It is offered with a realistic price guide and agents advise early inspection is strongly advised.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836

jjmorris.com