WORK to support residents of a north Pembrokeshire village with long running water issues is ongoing, councillors heard.

On Thursday (February 27) cabinet member for the environment Cllr Cris Tomos said that residents of Barham Road, Trecwn, were exploring setting up a community benefit group which would allow access to potential grants and funding.

He was responding to a question from local member Cllr Samuel Kurtz.

Cllr Kurtz asked: “Further to my question in October’s Council meeting, what further progress has been made by Pembrokeshire County Council to help the residents of Barham Road, Trecwn who have suffered with water quality issues and a severe deterioration of the road surface?”

Cllr Tomos added there had been a number of meetings with residents and other bodies including Dwr Cymru, hoisng organisation ateb and Valley Management as well as ongoing support to assist residents.

He added that a “large failure” in the line early in January had been repaired and water supply maintained.

The possibility of an alternative supply and new mains connection is being explored, members were told.

But residential contributions were expected which was “difficult for some residents.”

Contributions towards adopting the road would also be required, with the cost estimated to be around half a million pounds, said Cllr Tomos.

Cllr Kurtz said meetings had been positive but he had been “kept in the dark” when it came to emergency plans, also highlighting a precedent set with the adoption of a nearby road.

“We’ve got to show a duty of care from this council,” he added.