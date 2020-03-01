PLANS to build a Welsh school in the Pembroke area moved a step forward with the backing of full council.

A statutory notice to establish a new 3-11 Welsh medium primary school to serve the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area, and to alter the medium of instruction at Ysgol Gelli Aur / Golden Grove School so that all teaching is conducted through the medium of English was approved on February 27.

It follows a consultation on the demand in the area and the need to meet Welsh Government targets on the number of children speaking Welsh.

There were some objections to the proposal which was called a “Welsh Government vanity project” by Cllrs Aaron Carey and Tony Wilcox, backed by his conservative colleague Cllr Sam Kurtz, a first language Welsh speaker, who said that the impact on the communities had not been considered.

Concerns about the proposed location on the former Bush School site in Pembroke were also raised, particularly when it came to traffic problems.

The importance in investing in all schools was highlighted by Cllr Stephen Joseph who said he supported “anything to advance the use of Welsh language.”

He added that some parents were choosing Welsh school because of the facilities and not just the language, “particularly when it comes to technology.”

“We’ve also got to invest in the pupils we already got in the schools that are some what being left behind,” he added.

Cllr Paul Rapi highlighted the “appalling” comments made by a school practitioner as part of the consultation, which Cllr John Davies added should result in the author being “brought to task.”

The comments included reference to “educational apartheid” in Tenby.

The loss of the successful duel stream at Pembroke’s Ysolg Gelli Aur and the impact on the English language stream was a concern with Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education, saying he would not be supporting a recommendation that set another school up to fail.

Welsh Government capital funding for building the school is available – £5.9million is confirmed – but would not be distributed for any other service in Pembrokeshire if not used, members were told.

A total of 336 responses were received, with 52.9 per cent indicating support for the proposal.

Cllr David Lloyd called objections the “last hurrah for the ‘Welsh not'” and he was proud that “Welsh is well established in ‘Little England beyond Wales’.”

An amendment to take the plan to scrutiny with more detail on community impact and to discount he Bush School site from the plan put by Cllr Carey was not supported.