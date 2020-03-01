Visitors travelling from Fishguard to Rosslare can snap up a bargain this week as Stena Line launches a Super Saver travel fare today (Sunday) The fare will offer foot passengers on all routes across the Irish Sea single tickets from £7.

The company has launched this Super Saver offer to celebrate the arrival of the new ships Stena Estrid sailing on the Holyhead - Dublin route since January and Stena Edda which will be sailing on the Liverpool - Belfast route early March.

However the offer is also available on Fishguard - Rosslare, Rosslare – Cherbourg and Cairnryan - Belfast routes.

The offer will run for a short time only - from today (March 1) until Monday March 9 – and with limited allocation, so customers are encouraged to hurry and secure their sailing for travel up to December 18, 2020 on all Irish Sea routes except Rosslare - Cherbourg where date exclusions apply.

Diane Poole, Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea South) said: “We are so excited to launch our Super Saver fare, in celebration of our brand-new ships.”

To book your tickets visit www.stenaline.co.uk/supersaver and to find out more about Stena Line go to www.stenaline.co.uk.