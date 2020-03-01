Nothing says “Welsh and proud” like the daffodil and if you want to shout it from the battlements then you’re going to need a whole legion of them.

To celebrate the joy of being Welsh on St.David’s Day Pembrokeshire daffodil producers Blas y Tir, Pembrokeshire florist Violet + Wylde and Pembroke Castle have summoned the trumpet-bearing troops to produce the floral installation March of the Daffodils.

Visitors to the castle are encouraged to take their picture alongside the daffodil army and post it using the hashtag #welshandproud. The more creative the better!

For more see @blas_y_tir @violetandwylde @pembrokecastletrust on Instagram; @blasytir @pembscastle on Twitter or Blas y Tir on Facebook.