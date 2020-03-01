A Pembroke Dock man, hailed as a probation service success story, has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Marcus Arron Llewellyn, of Prospect Place, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Llewellyn’s Vauxhall Astra on the A4076 at Johnston on September 15.

“They could smell drugs in the vehicle.

“He was given a swipe for drugs which was positive from cannabis and cocaine.

“It is an aggravating factor that he had taken more than one drug and was still driving.”

The court heard Llewellyn, 24, was now drug free, and had motivation to remain clean of the substances.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He has rid himself of drugs and is on the cusp of going into full-time employment.”

He added: “He is a shining example of what can happen when someone engages with the probation service and is motivated to change.”

Magistrates banned Llewellyn from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £357 in fines, costs and a surcharge.