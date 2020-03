A TRIO of talented rugby players from Ysgol Bro Gwaun represented the Scarlets West U16s last week at Parc Y Scarlets.

The boys all played in the final game of the west fixtures against their east counterparts, with the opportunity to be selected for the full U16s Scarlets squad to be announced at the end of the week.

"Well done Osian Rowe, Rhys Lewis and Jac Delaney on your achievements this year," said a spokesman for the school.