An untaxed classic car cost a Fishguard man £270.

James Nicholas, 40, of Fishguard, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

The court heard that Nicholas kept an unlicensed vehicle in Prendergast, Haverfordwest, on May 11.

Nicholas said: “It’s a classic car, it’s just kept in a shed on the farm.”

Magistrates fined Nicholas £146 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £39.17 in back duty.