Tenby neighbourhood policing team is warning residents to be aware of a "serious fraud squad" scam.

Police have received reports of a man calling from a withheld number claiming to be from the serious fraud squad.

The caller tells his victims that he is from the serious fraud squad and that their cards are being used fraudulently.

“Card companies will contact you regarding suspicious activity on your card not the serious fraud squad,” said Tenby NPT.

“Do not engage with these calls.”

Members of the public are urged to contact Action Fraud UK, Trading Standards or 101 if they experience these types of calls.