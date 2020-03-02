A MANORBIER man is to stand trial accused of a violent outburst in the centre of Pembroke.

Aaron Peniket, aged 31, appeared at Swansea crown court on Friday, February 28, for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge Paul Thomas.

Peniket, of Hounsell Avenue, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Thomas Hancock by kicking.

He also denied assaulting another man by beating, but admitted damaging a door belonging to Sam Thomas in Main Street, Pembroke.

Nicola Powell said all the alleged offences were committed on January 25.

Peniket, who is being held on remand at Swansea prison, was told his trial on the two charges he denied would take place on May 27.