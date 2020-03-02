Heavy rain and a lack of taxis led to a man driving home while more than double the drink-drive limit.

Jake Vickery, of Vineyard Vales, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Prosecutor Vaughan Prichard-Jones said police stopped Vickery’s Vauxhall Corsa on The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot, at 4.20am on February 9, after noticing a defective brake light.

“They went to speak to him and could smell alcohol.”

He was found to have 78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that Vickery, 24, did not have any previous convictions.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Vickery usually went home by taxi after a night out.

“Unfortunately it was pouring down with rain and there were no taxis. He made the foolish decision to drive home.”

He added: “He would like to apologise to the court for his behaviour on that night.”

Magistrates fined Vickery £136 and banned him from driving for 19 months.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.