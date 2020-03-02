A MONKTON man has been told to prepare himself for prison after he admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply it to another.

Anthony Reginald Davies, aged 39 appeared at Swansea crown court on Friday, February 28, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Alongside him in the dock was his partner Keira Watts, aged 33, also of Colley Court.

Both admitted possessing an unspecified amount of heroin on September 26 last year with intent.

Judge Paul Thomas agreed to postpone sentencing so a probation officer could prepare a report on Watts, a mother of three.

He said such a report would not be necessary in the case of Davies because he would be going to prison.

Davies’ barrister, James Hartson, said he had to accept he would have dealt on a commercial basis because of text messages recovered from his mobile telephone.

Judge Thomas said his jail sentence would be “lengthy”.

Both were granted bail until a sentencing hearing on March 20.