EMERGENCY services went out on a late-night mercy mission yesterday (Sunday) after a report of a possible person in difficulty in the area of Tenby's North Beach.

Tenby's inshore lifeboat, Tenby coastguard rescue team, police and Tenby firefighters responded to a report from a member of the public shortly before 10.30pm.

The lifeboat was quickly on scene, with the volunteer crew requested to search the shoreline and rocks between Waterwynch and Castle Beach, while the coastguard, firefighters and police searched above.

Because of the weather conditions, the police requested that the firefighters deploy their hand-held thermal imaging equipment to carry out a sweep of the beach.

Having thoroughly searched the area and with nobody reported missing, the services were stood down, with the lifeboat returning to station at 11pm.