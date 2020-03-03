A WARM welcome awaits you at The Sunshine Café - a brand new free sing-a-long group open to anyone living with memory loss, their loved ones/carers or friends.

The first session is at the newly refurbished Brynberian Centre, Brynberian, on Wednesday March 11, from 11-12.30pm.

The group, supported by the Lottery Community Fund, will sing a mixture of popular songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, Welsh folk songs, with a lot of fun chatting and meeting new friends.

If you don’t feel like singing why not just come along for a cup of tea and cake.

All are welcome; free activities, free tea and cake, and free advice.

For more information call Rosita Roles on 07967 726756, or email rroles1950@gmail.com