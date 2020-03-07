IT was a great team effort for Pembroke Bridge Club at the weekend, with the team winning the western area teams event in Tumble.

The club will now go forward to the finals at a later date in the year.

Pembroke Bridge Club has been running lessons for beginners successfully now for over two-and-a-half years.

At the last two beginners’ sessions the whole group played a complete set of 24 boards, having an eight-table Mitchell movement in play.

Only after approximately six months of training tutorials do the beginners begin to amalgamate into the weekly main club sessions.

Peter Milewski is the host of the class along with the assistance of two other bridge teachers.

Lessons begin at 10am on Wednesday mornings in Kilgetty, with the approximate finishing time of 1.30pm.

Recent results at club were, Tuesday, February 18, Seven-Table Howell: 1st Graham Hadlow and Carmel Wiseman 60.91, 2nd Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty 57.27, Joint 3rd Kevin Thomas and Liz Crockford - Carolyn Prastka and Chris Prastka 54.55.

Wednesday, February 19, LG Eight-Table Mitchell: Top North/South Julia Gilbertson and John Bowen 59.02, Joint 2nd Peter Brooker and Jean Charnock / Jane Rose and Paul Jones 58.61, Top East West Pat Francis and Helen Morgan 65.19, 2nd Frank Atkins and John Davies 54.59, 3rd Steve and Jane Fletcher 50.83

Friday, February 21, - Seven-Table Howell: 1st Judy Lewis and Liz Crockford 59.38, 2nd Lucy Brooker and Tony Cookson 58.33, Joint 3rd Geraldine Alderman and Mary Jones / Irene Warlow and Derek Earle 57.64, 5th Carmel Wiseman and Kevin Thomas 56.94.

Tuesday, February 25, the Welsh Bridge Union held the Annual St David’s Day Simultaneous pairs event.

This event has been expanded recently to playing a full five day tournament.

Pembroke decided to take part at the two club sessions in the same week. All of the funds raised are used to help the administration of the WBU and to support its work in Wales.

Results from the evening session were: Eight-Table Howell: 1st Wayne Jenkins and Perry Crickmere 67.36, 2nd Anthony Stevens and John Seal 60.04, 3rd Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel 59.73, 4th Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 56.78, 5th Lucy Brooker and Tony Cookson 56.58.

The winners of the wine and chocolates were won by Liz Crockford and Kevin Thomas. On the day of the event, Pembroke Bridge Club finished with five pairs finishing in the top 15 in Wales!

Wednesday LG Eight-Table Howell: 1st Jane Jeffs and Annabel Greenhalgh 70.63, 2nd John and Jo Davies 57.94, 3rd Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel 56.94, 4th Irene Delahunty and Sarah Miles 56.02, 5th Perry Crickmere and Robert Burge 55.56.

Friday, February 28, St David’s Day Simultaneous Pairs; Seven Full Table Howell: 1st Irene Delahunty and Lee Collier 63.89, 2nd Carmel Wiseman and Kevin Thomas 62.50, 3rd Derek Earle and Irene Warlow 57.99, 4th John Seal and John Bowen 56.94, 5th Peter Oeppen and Brenda Harries 55.90.

The chocolates and wine prizes were won by Anne Dalziel and Liz Richardson. On the day of the event, Pembroke Bridge club once again finished with five pairs finishing in the top 15 in Wales.