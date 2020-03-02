OVER 150 cars and motorcycles have been driven through Pembrokeshire by their owners in remembrance of a dear friend who died suddenly at the early age of 53.

Mandy Jones and her red MG Midget, Bridget, were regular attenders at car drives and rallies throughout the county.

And after learning of Mandy’s sad death, Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events organisers, Jeff and Sian Edwards decided to rename the St David’s Day run in her honour.

The Mandy Jones Memorial Drive saw the large number of vehicles gathering at the County Showground, Haverfordwest, a short distance from Haverfordwest’s Merlin Motor Company which Mandy ran with partner Bruno Ciati.

Said Jeff: “Mandy was such a dear, kind-hearted girl – a wonderful, friendly person with such a zest for life.

“Everybody was absolutely struck dumb when she died so suddenly on February 22.

“Mandy used to love bringing her little MG along to the runs, and she was looking forward to coming along on St David’s Day.”

Jeff, who has organised the Western Telegraph-sponsored Pembrokeshire County Run since 1998, said it was a day filled with ‘sadness and emotion, but wonderful memories’ as the memorial run took to the road, with Bridget the MG at its head, with Bruno at the wheel.

A few moments’ silence before the off saw the Welsh, Pembrokeshire and Great Britain flags being lowered by their standard-bearers, Phil Gay, Graham Passmore and Phil Thompson.

The run followed the A487 to St Davids and Fishguard, with many participants stopping at the Wolfe Inn, Wolfscastle for a St David’s Day lunch.

Added Jeff: “We are also very grateful to our marshals, Alistair Rogers, Noel Robinson and Phil Thompson; Chris Mac and Carter’s of Newgale, who helped with the rally boards, and the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for allowing us the use of the showground.”

*Mandy’s funeral will take place on Friday March 20, when a service at Steynton Church at 11am will be followed by burial at Maenclochog and refreshments in Haverfordwest Cricket Club.