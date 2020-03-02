WARM Welsh cakes, chocolate Welsh cakes, Welsh cake ice cream and even flower shaped Welsh cakes were just some of the offerings at Fishguard's annual Welsh cake competition held last Saturday, February 29.

The popular family-friendly community event, which showcased the best of Fishguard and Goodwick, raised money for the mayor's charities; Paul Sartori and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The competition was organised organised by Mayor Cllr Jordan Ryan and supported by the Town Council.

Winner of the prestigious victor's rolling pin was Fishguard Post Office; Jane's Wool Shop came second and Creswell's Café third.

Eilir's Hair Salon won the prize for the best window.

The competition raised £160 raised for the mayor's two charities.

"It was a great event," said Mayor Jordan Ryan. "I look forward to seeing it go from strength in future years."