SEA CADETS and their supporters in Fishguard rowed 424 miles last weekend as part of the Row 3000 national event.

The aim was to row 3000 miles collectively with other sea cadet units across the UK, inspired by the Royal Navy team, HMS Oardacious, who are currently rowing across the Atlantic.

Fishguard rowed the most miles in Wales and fourth out of the 50 units taking part from all over the UK.

The unit's justgiving page has so far raised £325 with more sponsorship money due to come in.

The money raised will be split evenly between Fishguard Sea Cadets and funding sea cadets' nation-wide bursaries.

This means more young people will be able to experience life-changing offshore voyages, whatever their background or financial status.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to all the cadets that turned out over this weekend to help with our part of the Row3000 event," said Fishguard Sea Cadets' sub lieutenant Chris Peake. "We have done exceptionally well as a unit.

"I would like to thank the huge effort put in by so many; there was a real community feel to this event.

"Thanks to the parents and supporters who came and supported us and really got involved.

"Thank you also to Fishguard Ladies Circle, Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club, SPAR Newport, Fishguard Leisure Centre and Bluestone resort.

"Finally I would like to thank the whole community for their support.

"We are extremely lucky as a unit to have a fantastic bunch of cadets and parents who have done so much this weekend."