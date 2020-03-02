TWO canine companions are set to star on the Pembrokeshire stage after winning through paw-ditions yesterday (Sunday).

Romeo the bulldog and Priscilla the chihuahua were the top dogs in the selection process arranged by Saundersfoot Footlights.

The company was searching for the pooches to take the roles in the musical Legally Blonde, and their appeal attracted seven four-legged hopefuls.

Priscilla and Romeo are amongst 23 rescue animals owned by Iris Davies from Hundleton, and lead busy lives.

Romeo is Iris's therapy dog, while Priscilla is training to be a PAT dog.

And both were the stars of the show, said Legally Blonde producer Allison Butler.

She said: "When Iris and her mum walked in with both dogs, we couldn't believe it. They both behaved so well and dealt with everything we threw at them like true pros.

"It was horrible to have to turn away the other dogs, as we'd all fallen in love with every one of them, but we really felt that Priscilla and Romeo were perfect to play Bruiser and Rufus.

"I was helped on the day by Paula, a vet from Medivet, Pembroke, who was invaluable in reading the dogs' body language and advising which dogs seemed most at ease on stage."

*See Priscilla and Romeo in Legally Blonde at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot from May 25-30.