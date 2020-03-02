BOATS entering the Milford Haven waterway are currently facing delays as a result of Storm Jorge.

Some vessels have been spotted in Fishguard and it is thought up eleven have been delayed on route to their destinations.

The Port of Milford Haven has said they will ensure all movements take place safely within the Haven.

They also said that the delays were not related to tug or pilot boat unavailability.

A spokesperson from the Port of Milford Haven said: “We currently have some delays to shipping due to the adverse weather conditions over the weekend as a result of Storm Jorge. This is not unusual and is not related to tug or pilot boat availability.

“The team based in Port Control work 24/7 to ensure all movements within the Haven take place safely so that all vessels reach their destinations.”