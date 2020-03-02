A SEA of black and gold dragons roared into Britain's smallest city on Saturday to celebrate St Davids Day.

Schools and local groups joined in the annual parade, organised by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre.

Taking part this year were St Davids Care in the Community, Ysgol Ger y Llan, Ysgol Croesgoch, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Cylch Meithrin Croesgoch.

The parade set off at 11am accompanied by the 948 Squadron Air Training Corps (ATC) marching band.

School children and community members had created their dragons in workshops run by local artist, Elly Morgan, who specialises in sculpture from recycled and reclaimed materials.

"The theme for the parade in 2020 was Black and Gold, echoing the colours of the flag of St. David," said Claire Bates, manager of Oriel y Parc. "We wanted to create an impressive visual display of Wales."