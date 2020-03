WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Open Mic, The Middlegate, Pembroke

Open Mic, Pilgrim’s Cafe, St Davids

Open Mic, Hamilton’s, Milford Haven

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Open Mic, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan

Open Mic, The Sun Inn, St Florence

Open Mic, The Rising Sun, Pelcomb

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Open Mic, Lobster Pot, Marloes

Ian Pearce & Friends, The Station Inn, Pembroke Dock

Vintage Reggae, Haverhub, Haverfordwest

Honey Fungus, The Kitchen, St Davids

Open Mic with Simon Braddy, The Castle Inn, Manorbier

Al Lewis, Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

The Rock and Rollers, The Rugby Club, Tenby

Kangaroo Airforce Ventilator, The Station Inn, Pembroke Dock

The Candy Skulls, Pelcomb Inn, Pelcomb Cross

Les Barker & Keith Donnelly, Cuffern Manor, Roch

Hot House Combo, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan

Aubrey Parson, The Mariners, Laugharne

Honey Fungus, The Royal George, Solva

Tom Tenby, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Live Music, The Golden Lion, Newport

Acoustic Session, The Brewery, The Gwaun Valley

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Cadence, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby

International Women’s Day Concert, Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard

International Women’s Day Celebration, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest

International Women’s Day Open Mic, Caffi Iechyd Da, Carmarthen

Aubrey Parsons (3pm), Brown’s Hotel, Laugharne

Live Music, The Tavern, Tenby

Live Music (4pm), The Old Chemist Inn, Saundersfoot

Dangerous Flamingo, BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Pembroke Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke

Manic Monday Open Mic, The Station Inn, Pembroke Dock

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Chris John, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby

Folk Session, The Royal Oak, Fishguard

Acoustic Session, The Boar’s Head, Templeton

Open Mic, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest

Copyright BB Skone (2020)

Please check with venues before travelling as programmes can change. BB Skone presents the local music show at 7pm every Sunday on Pure West Radio. Listen online or via the app. You can also check out BB Skone’s Pembrokeshire Music Show page on Facebook.