THE re-opening of St Clears railway station could be on track with the help of the community.

More and more people are coming on board for the Next Stop St Clears campaign, which is calling for the town to have its station restored.

St Clears’ station closed in 1964, and efforts to have it re-opened have been ongoing since the 1970s.

Positive news came a few months ago when the location was chosen by the Department of Transport as one of four station re-opening bids out of 12 to go through to the final level.

A petition has now been launched by St Clears Town Council to the National Assembly for Wales, urging support for the bid.

And a public meeting is being held in the town next week.

This will take place at Ysgol Griffith Jones on Thursday March 12 at 6.30pm.

Said St Clears town clerk Emma Smith: “We need to hear people’s voices, so even if they don’t live in St Clears we are urging everyone interested to come along; sign the petition, fill in our questionnaire online at stclearstowncouncil.co.uk and write to their local councillors, AMs and MP to express their support.”

The Next Stop St Clears petition can be found online at assembly.wales/petitions, or at venues in the community, and is open until the end of April.

It calls on the National Assembly to urge the Welsh Government to recommend St Clears to Network Rail for a new railway station.

It adds: “St Clears and the surrounding communities will benefit greatly from re-opening the railway station, closing the gap in the West Wales line and enabling more people to use the train.

“We believe a station in St Clears would bring many benefits, including social inclusion, reducing carbon footprint and increased tourism in the area.”