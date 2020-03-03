A charge of driving without due care and attention, resulting in a damaged motorcycle and injured pillion passenger, has been denied.

Raymond Price, of Bargoed Terrace, Deri, pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

It is alleged that Price, 69, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter near Abereiddy on September 8 when he stopped because of an oncoming vehicle.

Price is accused of colliding with a motorcyclist while reversing, which resulted in a pillion passenger sustaining slight injuries and damage to the motorcycle.

A trial date was listed for March 19 and Price was released on unconditional bail.