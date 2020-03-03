The Government has unveiled its battle plan to tackle the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the disease could lead to a fifth of workers being absent, cause police to drop low-priority cases and force the NHS to delay non-urgent care.

The 27-page document sets out the UK-wide response to Covid-19 amid widespread concerns about the impact the virus will have on people's wellbeing, the economy and public services.

Measures aimed at delaying the spread of the virus could include school closures, "reducing the number of large-scale gatherings" and encouraging greater home working.

The Government's response is in four stages: containing the outbreak, delaying its spread and mitigating the impact of the disease once it becomes established, and alongside that, a research programme is aimed at improving diagnostics and treatment for the disease.

The whole government is working closely together to tackle COVID-19. We are taking firm action to support your families, your businesses and the public services on which you rely.



Amid warnings about the impact on the global economy, and with Chancellor Rishi Sunak forced to draw up plans in his Budget to counter the disease, the document acknowledged the potential impact on businesses.

"In a stretching scenario, it is possible that up to one fifth of employees may be absent from work during peak weeks."

The Government's response is currently in the containment phase, along with research being carried out and planning for the delay and mitigation work.

Officials hope to delay the peak of the virus until the warmer spring and summer months when health services are less busy.

Here are the key points from the Government's plan to tackle coronavirus in the UK: