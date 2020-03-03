Haverfordwest High staff and pupils, who were sent home as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus last Tuesday, have tested negative for the virus.

The school stressed on Tuesday, February 25, there were no "confirmed cases of the coronavirus," but some staff were sent home as a precaution.

How to stay safe - coronavirus advice

Several pupils who had recently returned from a ski trip to Italy were collected by their parents after feeling unwell last week.

A council spokesman said: "Teachers from Haverfordwest High VC School, who were sent home last week after feeling unwell, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

"They were tested as a precaution as they had been part of a school trip to Italy during the recent half-term holiday.

"Half of the pupils who were also feeling unwell after going on the same trip have also been tested and found to be negative for the virus.

"The trip was outside the infected areas identified in Northern Italy at the time."

Earlier today (Tuesday, March 3), it was confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases in the UK now stands at 51.

The government unveiled its battle plan on tackling the outbreak, with a 27-page document setting out a UK-wide response - full details can be found here.