OUR community charge from the county council is to increase again by five per cent. This will be in addition to a similar increase from the police authority and lesser increases from community councils.

This is at a time when pay increases have a purchasing value no greater than in 2008.

Perhaps, now is the time to ask the county council to justify this increase; to explain how much is being spent on PFI schemes; how much is being given away in grants and why it has failed to sell off surplus buildings like the old library in Haverfordwest and the old tax office and why it was necessary to buy the old Ocky White store in Bridge Street, which continues to grow into an eyesore.

All this is happening at a time when it was deemed necessary to sell the iconic town hall in Milford Haven which has a unique history and contains perhaps the best community council chamber in Pembrokeshire.

JOHN COLE,

Milford Haven