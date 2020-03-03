When Shakespeare died, he famously left his wife Anne only one thing – the second best bed…

The Torch Theatre is delighted to be welcoming back actor Liz Grand to its Studio space this month in a play of the same name.

Liz is a familiar face to Milford Haven audiences after her appearance at the theatre last April in in her one woman show 'Where Is Mrs Christie?# For her return visit with #The Second Best Bed#, Liz takes the spotlight in a new production of author and playwright Avril Rowlands’ one-woman play, directed by writer, musician, actor and director Chris Jaeger.

Liz stars as Anne Hathaway on the night of her husband William Shakespeare's funeral. The wake has finished and the mourners have all gone home, leaving Anne to remember her life with the most talented playwright the world has ever seen.

Or was he? Did he write the plays? His widow would know if anybody did. Wouldn't she?

The 'Second Best Bed' sees Anne Hathaway take centre stage to reflect on her life with the great writer.

Sharing her intimate memories and personal views she reminisces back over the years, the circumstances of their marriage, the writing of the plays and the time spent together and apart from her husband.

There have long been arguments over whether someone other than William Shakespeare could have written the works attributed to him. In this frank, humorous and revealing monologue, the audience gets to know Shakespeare like never before. And you will find out who wrote the plays.

'The Second Best Bed' takes to the stage at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, on Tuesday, March 10, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 and £12.50 for concessions, and can be booked via the theatre's box office on 01646 695267 or online at torchtheatre.co.uk.