A suspected drink-driver, found lying in a Haverfordwest field, was thrown out of his matrimonial home after falling off the wagon.

Stephen Rees, of Narberth, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police found Rees lying in a field near Old Hakin Road, while investigating a report of a suspected drink-driver on February 7.

An empty bottle of vodka was underneath his Mitsubishi, which was parked on the roadside nearby.

Rees, 56, said he could not remember driving the vehicle, and was unaware that he had blood on his face.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He appeared to be intoxicated and was slurring his words.”

When asked to provide a breath sample, Rees stated he had not been drinking and driving.

“He was given a number of opportunities to provide a sample, but refused to do so. He said ‘no, I’d rather not’.”

Rees was arrested for failing to provide a sample, and became ‘uncooperative, unpredictable and obnoxious’ when taken to the police station.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He would break down crying at times, at other times he was smirking at officers and did not take the procedure seriously.”

Rees provided four partial specimens at the police station, which suggested he was around three times the drink-drive limit. He stated he was confused and ‘terribly frightened’.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added the prosecution accepted it was possible Rees had consumed some vodka after driving, before the police arrived.

“The actual reading while driving was probably not nearly as high as that.”

Richard Griffiths, defending, said: “He realises that there had been some drink taken before he had driven.”

He added Rees had been trying to deal with his alcohol issues, which were related to PTSD following 27 years in the Navy.

“As a result of him falling off the wagon he has been chucked out of the matrimonial home and is probably facing divorce.”

Magistrates banned Rees from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay £782 in a fine, costs and surcharge.