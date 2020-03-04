AN INQUEST into the death a teenager who died last year is expected to go on for many months, a coroner has said.

A pre-inquest review held last Thursday (February 27), into the death of 16-year-old Kianna Patton, looked at who would be called to give evidence at the full inquest.

Ms Patton’s body was discovered in the Commodore Hotel, Pembroke Dock, on October 24 last year.

A barrister for the family asked for three groups to be called to give evidence: the police, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Hywel Dda Health Board.

Mr Howells, the family’s barrister, said there had been a dispute between Kianna and her mother in 2018, and that she had been moved to a friend’s house.

Mr Howells went on to say that it was unclear whether social services had been informed about Kianna Patton’s wellbeing.

“When Kianna was removed from the home there doesn’t seem to have been any social services involved,” he said.

While the coroner, Mark Layton, agreed that PCC and the health board could be interested parties, he did not believe the police were but he would “keep an open mind”.

Mr Layton said he was now waiting on several bits of information, including CCTV and the full post mortem report.

The coroner said he expected the case to go on for quite some time but promised that work would continue.

He said: “The file is never put away, we will have plenty of hearings. It’s important that I keep well on top of the file and progress things as quickly as we can.”

The next hearing of the inquest is set to be held at the end of April.

