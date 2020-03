THE bomb squad was called to Newgale on Monday, March 2, after a suspect object was found on the beach.

Posting on Facebook, H M coastguard Broad Haven wrote: “Team were paged in the early hours of Monday morning to assist Army bomb disposal team and Dyfed Powys Police in locating a reported piece of ordnance that had been spotted on Newgale beach.

“Once item was found and made safe team were then stood down.”