Leaving fingerprints on a stolen number plate cost a Pembroke Dock man £197.

Zack Ian Craig High, of Bush Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 25.

High, 20, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods in Pembroke Dock on January 26, 2019.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said it was not known who stole a number plate from a vehicle parked in a street.

“A couple of days later it appeared screwed to the front of another vehicle. It is not known how.”

The plate was sent for forensic examination during police enquiries and High’s fingerprints were found on the back of the item.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It is not known what his involvement was. Clearly at some stage he must have handled it for whoever went to put the false plates on the second vehicle.”

David Elvy, defending, said: “Mr High accepts that at the time he would have known it was stolen. It was over a year ago, his recollection of what was happening at that time is limited.”

Mr Elvy added that High’s lifestyle had changed since the offence, as he had stopped smoking cannabis and now had a different group of friends.

“His offending occurred when his friends had ideas and he went along with those ideas.

“He now wants to get on with his life and become a productive member of society.”

Magistrates fined High £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.