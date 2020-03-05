PARENTS opposed to a £2 a day charge for bus travel from Johnston to Milford Haven School may have good news next week.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet is being asked to identify £121,000 of funding to provide free bus travel for pupils within the statutorily defined walking distance following updated Welsh Government guidance.

The route for Johnston pupils had been considered ‘safe’ as it had a accessible service bus route, which parents were entitled to concessionary prices for, but new guidance indicates it would now be considered ‘unsafe’.

Where a route to school is considered unsafe there is a local authority obligation to provide transport even if a pupil lives within the set walking distance of two miles for primary and three miles for secondary catchment schools.

A report to Monday’s meeting (March 9) states: “Pupils from Johnston travelling to Milford Haven School have been provided with concessions on the public service bus 302.

“However, the concession was due to come to an end in September 2020. Parents, local members and the community council have challenged the proposed charge of £1 each way for these pupils.

“As part of the consultation process further legal advice was sought and it is now apparent that the initial advice is no longer sound and that further operational guidance from Welsh Government removes any ambiguity.”

It would apply to other routes deemed unsafe, with each assessed on its own merits.