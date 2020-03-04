ENTRIES are flying out of the water for one of the UK’s iconic open-water swims, which takes place off the Pembrokeshire coast this summer.

The Caldey Swim – which covers the tricky stretch of water between the monastic island and Tenby – is due to be held on August 16.

The event is limited to 100 swimmers, and over half the places were snapped up within hours when entries opened on St David’s Day.

This will be the eighth year that the swim has taken place under the banner of the Tenby Sea Swimming Association (TSSA), which also runs the town’s legendary Boxing Day Swim.

It’s a busy time for TSSA, with the organisation is currently drawing up plans for a big celebration to mark the crazy Christmas event’s 50th anniversary.

The Caldey Swim is organised by a steering group of experienced swimmers, water safety practitioners and volunteers, generously supported by the Caldey Boat operators who ferry the entrants over to the island.

The shoal of swimmers will start their crossing from Caldey’s Priory Beach at 10.30am.

The swim is also supported by Tenby RNLI and Tenby Surflink, who benefit from the event’s proceeds. Last year, the two water safety causes were each presented with £1,500.

The challenge of the Caldey Swim is overcoming the sea conditions, with the elements forcing cancellation in two of the eight years.

This factor is always uppermost in the organisers’ concerns, said TSSA chair Chris Osborne.

He added: “This is not a shore-hugging event, so if the conditions are less than favourable, the swim doesn’t happen.

“The rip between Caldey Island and the mainland can be very powerful, and its danger signs demand respect.

“But that is why the Caldey Swim has a special status amongst the burgeoning number of open water swim events around the UK and beyond.”

Sponsors on board so far are Harbour Wealth, Tenby House Hotel and Four Seasons farm shop and florist.

You can enter the swim at www.Tenby-Caldey-Swim.co.uk/swimmers.