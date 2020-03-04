GREEN-FINGERED fundraisers are being sought by St Florence to help good causes in the village.

The Great St Florence Potato Challenge 2020 will see participants buying a seed potatoes and a bucket for £5.

They then compete to grow on their potatoes ahead of the grand weigh-in in July.

Registration for the challenge is on Saturday at St Florence Church between 9am and noon.

The morning will also see tours of the recently-renovated church tower, an art exhibition by St Florence School and teas and coffee.

The potato challenge will benefit the church and the village playground appeal, the refreshments are in aid of the school and the tower tours will benefit the church.

The potato challenge has been sponsored by Birt & Co., Tenby, who have provided the buckets; Walter Simon who has supplied the seed potatoes and Puffin/Blas y Tir who have donated prizes.