A NEW scheme targeting shoplifters in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock has seen five people banned from shops at its first meeting.

The recently introduced Steal and Be Banned (SABB) scheme was explained to members of Pembroke Dock Town Council earlier this year by Sergeant Lewis Simpson, of the Neighbourhood policing team.

Businesses and shops that are members of the SABB scheme display posters in their windows to promote their membership, forming a SABB committee, which will decide if someone should be banned from all member stores after they have been convicted in court or been issued with a fixed penalty notice or a caution from the police.

“Shoplifting is not a massive issue, but it is affecting local business,” said Sgt Simpson.

“The shopkeepers themselves will decide who they ban,” he added, warning that any banned people entering a shop on the SABB scheme could be charged with the more serious offence of burglary for any subsequent thefts.

Following the first SABB scheme meeting with local retailers, Pembroke Dock police said: “Five people were banned from numerous shops during our first meeting with retailers last week.”

Police warned potential shoplifters: “If you shoplift in Pembroke or Pembroke Dock you face being banned from our shops for up to 12 months.”