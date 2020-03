Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man in Haverfordwest yesterday (Tuesday, March 3).

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man at a property in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, on Tuesday, March 3.

"Next of kin and HM coroner have been informed.

"His death is not currently being treated as suspicious.”