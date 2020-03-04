THE Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) has released some of its crime figures for February.

There were 12 drug-drive related arrests last month, down from 20 in the month of January.

There were also 11 drink-drive related arrests in February, one more so than the previous month.

However, the force also dealt with 30 uninsured or untaxed drivers.

One stolen vehicle was recovered by officers while three disqualified drivers were also dealt with.

Police also seized 159 grams of controlled drugs including cocaine and cannabis.

The results were posted on the @PembsRPU Twitter page.