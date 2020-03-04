ONE of the UK's best-known radio programmes is to be recorded in Pembrokeshire this month.

BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time - which attracts two million listeners a week - comes to Narberth for the first time on Wednesday March 25 to record the programme.

It is being hosted by Span Arts' Big Plant sale, which is delighted to welcome the Radio 4 institution to the town.

The celebrated panel of gardening experts - ncluding Chris Beardshaw, Pippa Greenwood and Anne Swithinbank with Kathy Clugston in the chair - will be tackling the questions put to them by local gardening enthusiasts.

Span Arts director Kathryn Lambert said: “It’s timed perfectly with spring just starting to emerge and as we gear up for our Big Plant Sale in just six weeks time.”

Gardeners’ Question Time is recorded in a different location each week, and this long-standing radio programme has answered well over 30,000 questions since its inception in 1947. The panel members have been guests of a diverse range of gardening clubs and other organisations; including recording at the top of Mount Snowdon, broadcasting from Buckingham Palace and answering questions from inside Number 10 Downing Street.

BBC Radio 4 said: “The panel never see the questions before the recording. Their encyclopaedic, seemingly effortless answers are completely spontaneous and reveal their huge experience and depth of gardening knowledge. Being on the GQT panel is not for the faint hearted!”

The event takes place at the Queens Hall, Narberth and tickets are now available at £4.50, including a hot beverage. Booking is essential due to high interest and limited seats. A bar will be open.

Buy tickets online at https://span-arts.ticketsolve.com/shows/873619115, or call 01834 869323.

Ticket holders are invited to prepare questions beforehand to be in with a chance to put them to the expert panel, and question forms are available on the Span Arts website.